15 Apr 2022

'I didn't know how to connect with people,' young Tipp man with some inspiring words on the GAA

Amazing!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Pictured below is Kevin Hanly (left) with Adam Harris (CEO of AsIAm) at the launch #SameChance Report and #WorldAutismMonth Campaign of AsIAm.ie on March 30.

Kevin, speaking at the event on a panel discussion, said: "I was so lucky to have Sologhead GAA and Tipperary footballers in my life. They gave me the same chance to believe in myself!

"60% of people say they don’t understand autism. If people can accept and give people with autism that chance, it is amazing what can be done in our communities. When I was younger, I didn’t have friends, I didn’t know how to socialise. I was in primary and secondary school; I didn’t know how to connect with people.

"I got comfortable in my own skin and just being around myself. I didn’t find I had a friendship or a social aspect to life. In my teenage years, I was developing and learning about myself and autism. I have known since I was three or four, I have always been autistic, it has always been a part of me and my life.

"I don’t know any different. Going through life that was always a hurdle or barrier. When I got involved going to matches, I opened myself up to people and got chatting and got to have a social aspect that wasn’t there when I was a child/teenager."

News

