Templemore Lions Club Mural Project proves a huge success

Our Lady's Secondary School -Fin O’ Hara, art teacher in Our Lady’s, had the privilege of assisting our Transition Year students with the “Lions Club Mural”. As a group we thought long and hard on what might we do with this eight by four foot sheet of timber. In the end we took the decision of doing a continuous line of drawing and in order to do this we cut the sheet in two, thus creating a sixteen by two. two foot by sixteen. I challenged the students to find as many images on their phones as they could within five minutes. As the students found the images, I responded by drawing them in one continuous line never lifting the pen. The students then followed me with black paint for the outline. We then turned the picture upside down and randomly filled in spaces with vibrant colours. The thinking behind the piece is to challenge the viewer to identify images hidden within the work. By doing this we are encouraging the viewer to slow down as they enter a place which is designed to slow people down.
