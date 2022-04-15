Search

15 Apr 2022

Now this is a gorgeous house! Stunning Tipperary home on sale for just €315,000

Wow!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

The three-bed property is located just 3km from Ardfinnan and 20 minutes drive to Clonmel town and all amenities.

It has oil fired heating and treble glazed windows to the front and doors.

CHECK OUT A PICTURE OF THE FRONT OF THE HOUSE BELOW

There is a tarmac driveway with feature stone entrance walls, front and rear garden and detached garage and shed & fibre broadband.

The property is in excellent condition throughout and early viewing is highly recommended

Accommodation

Entrance hall with tiled floor, feature staircase and double doors to sitting room 3 x 5m

Sitting room with carpet floor, solid fuel stove and dual aspect windows 4 x 5m

Kitchen with tiled floor fitted units and French doors 3 x 9m

Sun room with feature windows, solid fuel stove, French doors leading to patio area and exposed timber roof beams 3.5 x 4m

Utility room with tiled floor and fitted units1.7 x 2.7m

Ground floor - Bedroom one with fitted robes and timber floor 3.5 x 4m

Bathroom fully tiled 2.2 x 2.2m

First floor - Bedroom two with timber floor 4 x 4m

Bedroom three with timber floor 4 x 4m

Shower room with velux roof window 2 x 2m

Detached garage with lofted area and electrical supply

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media