Our Lady's Templemore Secondary School organise Easter Egg Collection fundraiser for Crumlin Hospital

Our Lady’s John Paul 11 Students who have completed many charity and volunteer activities throughout the year
As a school, we are very proud of our John Paul 11 Students, who have completed many charity and volunteer activities throughout the year.
They organised a fundraiser for Crumlin Hospital, raising €350 by making Valentine hampers and secret Valentines within the school.
This was presented to the Motorbike riders who took our cheque to Crumlin Hospital, Dublin.
This was part of an Easter Egg Collection for Crumlin Hospital, which took place in Templemore, organised by Eamonn Grey.
We wish to thank our Transition years, students, staff, parents and students who all worked together generously donating eggs to this wonderful collection within our community.
Thanks to Ms Tina Fogarty, who is the Award Leader for John Paul 11 and to Ms Emma Fogarty, who is the TY coordinator.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
