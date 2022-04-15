Wexford man found drunk in Templemore

Thurles District Court
A man who was found drunk in a garden in Templemore, was fined at Thurles District Court for public order offences.
Luke Cash, with an address of a Halting Site, Bunclody, Co Wexford, pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in public, and with trespass, at Railway View, Templemore, on December 4, 2021.
Garda PJ O’Brien encountered Mr Cash at about 10.19pm that night in Templemore. Mr Cash was “discovered intoxicated”, his speech was slurred and he was “swaying,” said Sgt Thomas Hanrahan. Mr Cash was seen in a garden, and told gardaí he had been in three other gardens.
“He did not know what he was doing from the sounds of it,” the Sergeant told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath. Mr Cash has five previous convictions.
Mr Cash’s difficulties have been exacerbated by a serious alcohol addiction, and he apologises, said solicitor Colin Morrissey. “He is on disability.” Judge MacGrath said she noted the guilty pleas, and fined Mr Cash €200, taking one charge into consideration.
