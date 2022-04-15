Clonmel offers a sanctuary from war horror for Ukrainian family

Mila is a Ukrainian lady who, despite having lived in Ireland for sixteen years and has a very good command of the English language, breaks down with emotion as she struggles to find words that can adequately express her feelings of how grateful she is to so many people in Clonmel who have come to her aid.

Five people, her sister-in- law and four children, have escaped the horror of living in war torn Ukraine thanks to a desire to help Mila and an outpouring of generosity among the people of Clonmel.

“They treated me like I was a member of their family. I will never forget what so many people have done to help me,” said a tearful Mila Stelmakh.

Five people are safe from the war in Ukraine thanks to people who knew Mila in Clonmel through her job.

She works with cleaning company Grosvenor that carries out work in the ETB and social welfare offices in Clonmel and staff in both offices decided they wanted to do something to support Mila.

Staff in those offices realised she was desperately worried about her family when Russia invaded Ukraine and were aware that she was doing all she could to offer family members sanctuary from the war by bringing them to Clonmel.

Mila, who became an Irish citizen in January, supported by the people of Clonmel, set about her task.

As a result her sister-in-law Valentyna and her two children, eight-year-old Sofia and sixteen-year-old Anastasia, and family friends, fifteen- year-old twins Taisia and Matviy, are now living with Mila in Carrigeen.

“It means everything to me now that they are here with me, safe in Clonmel, it is wonderful to have them here,” said Mila who has two sons, 31-year-old Alex and fifteen-year-old Ivan.



Mila said she was overwhelmed with how kind the people of Clonmel were to her.

“The staff in the offices kept asking me what I needed. Every day they asked me. The staff and the students just could not do enough. They and their friends just kept giving, it was unbelievable. I kept asking who donated so that I could thank them personally but so many people I have never even met were very generous and I would like to thank them all,” said Mila.

Mila said the staff in the ETB and students, the staff in the social welfare offices and their friends in the community all made donations, they provided clothes, food, vouchers and beds.

“They gave us everything we needed. I keep crying when I meet the staff or when I think of how kind people have been,” said Mila.

Her mother Nina remains living in Ukraine because she was unable to travel because of her health.

“She is 75-years-old. She cannot travel, she cannot walk, I ring her every day, she is terrified of what is going to happen,” said Mila.



Valentyna is a doctor and she is in daily contact with her husband, Victor, who remained in Ukraine.

“We are safe now here in Clonmel. In Ukraine we were living in the basement when the sirens went off. We are all very worried about Victor. We ring him every day. He is happy to know we are safe, it is very difficult for him,” said Valentyna.

Valentyna, who is starting to take English lessons, is very grateful for the generosity of the people who helped them since they arrived.

“People are very good, very kind. We are very happy here in Clonmel,” said Valentyna.

Her own two children, Sofia and Anastasia, started school in the Sisters of Charity and Raheen and the other two friends that came with them are also in school in Raheen.

Mila and Valentyna were delighted that all four of the children started in school three days after arriving in Ireland.

The children have also started doing various after school activities including art classes and taekwondo in Hillview.

“I hope the war finishes soon. A lot of the people who came to Ireland would like to be reunited with their families back in Ukraine. I would love to be able to visit my mother again in Ukraine,” said Mila.