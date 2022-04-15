Upperchurch man pepper sprayed in garda custody in Thurles

An Upperchurch man who had to be pepper sprayed while in garda custody after he was found drunk in public in Thurles, was ordered to pay funds to the District Court poor box to avoid a conviction.

Garda Kieran Breen attended the scene of Liberty Square, Thurles, outside Hayes Hotel on March 17 this year.



Patrick Buckley, of Gort Na Rea, Upperchurch, was “highly intoxicated”, “unsteady on his feet”, and there was a smell of alcohol from his breath, Sgt Thomas Hanrahan told Judge Elizabeth MacGrath.

Mr Buckley was arrested and placed in the back of a garda van.



He made no reply after caution, said Sgt Hanrahan. Mr Buckley “became resistant” to gardaí while in the garda station, and “pushed” at gardaí. “He made numerous attempts to escape,” said Sgt Hanrahan.



Pepper spray was utilised, and another garda had to assist in the situation. “He was then placed in a cell,” added Sgt Hanrahan.



Mr Buckley was charged with being threatening and abusive in a public place and being intoxicated in public. He has no previous convictions.



Solicitor JJ Fitzgerald said Mr Buckley, 23, is an apprentice blocklayer. Mr Buckley had been across the road, “where he was drinking” and became aggressive with bouncers after they didn’t let him in. “He’s very apologetic. It’s an unfortunate event,” said Mr Fitzgerald.



Judge MacGrath directed Mr Buckley to pay €250 to the court poor box by May 3 next. If he did not do so, the Court would proceed to convict and fine Mr Buckley.