Tipperary building 'is not suitable for Ukrainian refugees' claim

The owner and head coach of a martial arts club in Clonmel that was forced to move from its home to accommodate refugees fleeing from the war in Ukraine has said he doesn’t believe that the club’s former home is suitable for refugees.

The Courage Muay Thai club was informed last week that it had to leave Clonmel Town soccer club’s Dr Pat O’Callaghan complex on the Cashel Road, its home for the last 13 years, because the building will be used as an emergency rest centre for approximately 50 displaced Ukrainian families.

Dylan Meagher, the operator of the Courage Muay Thai Club, has confirmed that the club has found a new home in the Irishtown area of Clonmel. And while the club is happy to move forward and is relocating this week, he doesn’t believe that the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Centre is suitable for families, adding that a major effort will be needed to make the building fit for purpose.

“I think there should be more done and it’s not fair to throw the refugees in there. It’s not right,” he says.

“The building’s roof is made from galvanised steel sheeting and there’s mould on the walls because of dampness. The roof leaks when the weather is bad.

“The ceilings between the first and second floors are falling down. There’s no insulation in the building and the sewerage system is poor because the toilets are blocked all the time.

“How are you going to house people in the building when we can barely train there? It takes so long to warm up,” he says.

While Dylan Meagher and the other Courage Muay Thai members were initially shocked and taken aback when they learned they had to find a new home, he says they are now happy to be moving on.

“It was a case of panic stations last week, but now we have new premises sorted for the next couple of months.

“We have a great community around Clonmel and people have come forward with messages of support and offers of help, even people who aren’t club members. We had about 20 volunteers helping us to move over the weekend, and we have another 20 helping us to move equipment and load vans this week.”

The club has between 50 and 60 members, half of whom are 18 years and under. While the club has lost between 10 and 15 feet of space in its new home it has gained better walls, better insulation and a better structure and stability to hang its punch bags, says Dylan Meagher.

“With a lick of paint and a clean-up it will be great,” he says.

Meanwhile, Tipperary County Council says it engaged with the committee in the Dr Pat O’Callaghan Centre and the committee had very generously agreed to allow their facility to be utilised as an emergency rest centre for displaced Ukrainian families.

Clonmel Town FC says it is making sacrifices, along with Clonmel Athletic Club and other users of the Dr Pat O’Callaghan centre to assist with the Ukraine refugee crisis, like many community organisations.

“None of Clonmel Town’s 600 members will be using the complex building once the Ukrainian refugees are using the facility. "Our premises are used by the community and not for business-related activities,” the club stated.

"We offer our facilities at very reduced rates to facilitate other organisations.

"In association with the county council, we informed Courage Muay Thai that we would help them seek alternative accommodation."