Search

16 Apr 2022

100 free Easter eggs at Thurles Farmers Market on Saturday

Come along to Thurles Greyhound Stadium to claim your egg

Easter Egg hunt cancelled at popular Laois tourist spot

Come along to Thurles Greyhound Stadium to claim your egg

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On Easter Saturday morning we look forward to your support at Thurles Farmers Market – trading from 9am at the Greyhound Stadium.


There will be a free Easter Egg for the first 100 customers at the Market – we would like to thank our regular customers for their support.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we are unable to hold the planned expanded Market on April 23.


The Market offers a wide range of vegetables sourced locally, fruit, eggs - duck and hen, jams, juices and honey. The best of local beef, chicken, pork and lamb – as roasting joints, goujons, blood pudding, burgers etc. all crafted by a local butcher. Our farmer from Clonismullen will supply artisan butter and old style creamy milk, pasteurised but not homogenised. In addition there is an extensive range of baked goods with custom orders accepted in advance – tarts, buns, breads, scones and cakes, for your home or as a nice gift when visiting.


Firewood and kindling is also available every week with plants for your garden and a special offer on Strawberry Plants. We can all take a step to be more sustainable and grow more of our own food – less carbon miles for our meals and more money in your pocket.


In addition the Nutty Knitters will be with us – a terrific range of knitted items – baby cardigans, beanie hats, Aran jumpers ,waistcoats, cardigans, headbands etc all in a wide range of colours. The Nutty Knitters also offer a range of wax melts, jewellery and hand poured candles with a terrific range of scents. Our traders can take custom orders and in some cases make deliveries to you so please enquire at the Market. . Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.


If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 085 706 9379. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. Please support local and enjoy the best of local produce for you and your family. Free Car parking in the Greyhound Stadium car park during Thurles Farmers Markets – see you on Saturday April 16th until12.30pm
We wish everyone a Joyous and Peaceful Easter 2022.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media