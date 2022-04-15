100 free Easter eggs at Thurles Farmers Market on Saturday

On Easter Saturday morning we look forward to your support at Thurles Farmers Market – trading from 9am at the Greyhound Stadium.



There will be a free Easter Egg for the first 100 customers at the Market – we would like to thank our regular customers for their support.

Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control we are unable to hold the planned expanded Market on April 23.



The Market offers a wide range of vegetables sourced locally, fruit, eggs - duck and hen, jams, juices and honey. The best of local beef, chicken, pork and lamb – as roasting joints, goujons, blood pudding, burgers etc. all crafted by a local butcher. Our farmer from Clonismullen will supply artisan butter and old style creamy milk, pasteurised but not homogenised. In addition there is an extensive range of baked goods with custom orders accepted in advance – tarts, buns, breads, scones and cakes, for your home or as a nice gift when visiting.



Firewood and kindling is also available every week with plants for your garden and a special offer on Strawberry Plants. We can all take a step to be more sustainable and grow more of our own food – less carbon miles for our meals and more money in your pocket.



In addition the Nutty Knitters will be with us – a terrific range of knitted items – baby cardigans, beanie hats, Aran jumpers ,waistcoats, cardigans, headbands etc all in a wide range of colours. The Nutty Knitters also offer a range of wax melts, jewellery and hand poured candles with a terrific range of scents. Our traders can take custom orders and in some cases make deliveries to you so please enquire at the Market. . Supporting local is vital for our local economy and communities.



If you are interested in becoming involved in the market please contact 087 828 3218 or 085 706 9379. We look forward to your custom and support at the weekly market in the Greyhound Stadium car park on Saturday mornings. Please support local and enjoy the best of local produce for you and your family. Free Car parking in the Greyhound Stadium car park during Thurles Farmers Markets – see you on Saturday April 16th until12.30pm

We wish everyone a Joyous and Peaceful Easter 2022.