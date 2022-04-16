Search

16 Apr 2022

Over €15,000 allocated to improve playground in Tipperary's largest town

Funding for Clonmel playground received from Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme

Mulcahy Park

Mulcahy Park in Clonmel, where the playground is located

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The announcement by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth that €15,576 has been allocated for the upgrading of Mulcahy Park playground in Clonmel has been welcomed.
The purpose of the Play and Recreation Capital Funding Scheme is to support the refurbishment of play and recreation amenities for children and young people, to include the provision of new equipment and the refurbishment of existing play facilities, all with an emphasis on natural play areas.
The application process was open to all local authorities. Each local authority could apply for one project.
There was flexibility in special circumstances for a local authority to apply for more than one project if requested, with funding being capped at €18,000 for each local authority.
The awarding of this funding is contingent on the local authority co-funding each successful project with 25% of the funding allocated.
Eligible applications were evaluated by the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth via a weighted scoring system; each of the five qualifying criteria was assessed and scored individually and the total project score was an aggregate of the criteria scores.
A key criteria of the scheme is that proposed projects must be accessible and inclusive for all children.
Other criteria measured included the added value of each project to young people and assurances regarding the safety of facilities comprising the proposed projects.
Deputy Michael Lowry is among those who has welcomed the funding for the playground.

Council seeks elected members help in sourcing more Tipperary properties for Ukrainian refugees

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media