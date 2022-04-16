Cashel European Charter appeals for host families for three nights

The three nights run from Thursday 28th of April until Sunday 1st of April
The Cashel European Charter are looking for host families to host European visitors for three nights from Thursday 28th of April until Sunday 1st of April. We want host families to share the Irish culture with the visitors.
The hosting families with be invited to a culinary evening Friday 29th and a banquet on Saturday 30th of April.
The visitors will be bringing gifts to the host families. The host families would be expected to provide breakfast only as all other meals with be provided for.
Please contact Ciara on 086 879 0022 for more information.
