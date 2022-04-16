Search

16 Apr 2022

Global shortage of data analysts sparks call to Tipperary graduates

One-year postgraduate diploma in Science in Business Data Analytics

Hibernia College

The Hibernia College diploma embraces the three fields of business analytics, technology and data science

Against a backdrop in which the skills required are in demand, here and across the globe, graduates from Tipperary and beyond who have good numerical and statistical proficiency are being asked to consider taking further studies in the field of data analytics. 

The suggestion comes from Hibernia College with its announcement of a one-year Postgraduate Diploma in Science in Business Data Analytics.

Commencing next autumn, it embraces the three fields of business analytics, technology and data science.

Accredited by Quality and Qualifications Ireland, students will be drawn principally from the fields of computer science, mathematics, statistics, engineering and technology, and from finance, accounting and business.

