Community honours Ballyneale school principal on his retirement after 31 years service

Caption: Michael McHale (pictured centre) is presented with gifts at the retirement function in his honour at Ballyneale Community Hall. Pictured from left: Sandra Sheehan, secretary; Mary Walsh, SNA; Claire Dempsey, teacher, Gaye Fogarty, acting principal; Michael McHale retiring principal, Eleanor Lonergan and Sarah Whelan, teachers; Mairead O’Dwyer and Fr Jimmy Browne, Chairman of Ballyneale NS Board of Management. Picture: Anne Marie Magorrian

Former students, teachers, parents and Board of Management members of Ballyneale National School gathered at Ballyneale Community Hall recently to honour school principal Michael McHale on the occasion of his retirement after 31 years’ service.

It was a poignant gathering of generations linked to the school, who all spoke with the highest respect for Michael in his dedicated role as teacher and principal over three decades.

Michael McHale was an exceptional teacher, talented and meticulous, who worked tirelessly to educate the children of Ballyneale National School and manage the school while gently encouraging pupils to be respectful, courageous, confident and creative and to tap into their own unique talents and achieve their best.

Ballyneale National School Board of Management Chairman Fr Jimmy Browne said of Mr McHale that he inspired confidence in the timid and guided the enthusiasm of the adventurous.

His vision, drive and tenacity as principal of Ballyneale NS had brought the school from strength to strength, he said.

“In all this time, despite the struggle and effort involved, you have been a leader, a friend, a mentor and wise counsellor to the Board of Management, staff, parents, and above all to the children past and present, who have had the good fortune to come under your influence,” Fr Browne continued.

“You have never stinted on the time or energy you have devoted to the school, and the entire parish is very well aware of the countless out-of-hours service you have given to this school.

“You have proved yourself time and time again to be a true friend and support for past pupils, all of whom speak your praises with affection.”

In his address, Mr McHale said he was extremely grateful and honoured for all the planning by so many to mark his retirement.

He thanked the school’s boards of management, past and present, and paid tribute to the school’s teaching staff, special needs assistants, secretaries and cleaning staff as well as all the staff at Jane’s Montessori Pre-School.

He also paid tribute to the members of the school’s Parents’ Association past and present, the local community and its volunteers for their support of the school over the years. And he thanked the school’s pupils, past and present, “for all that they are and aspire to be and for giving me such fulfilment and enjoyment over the years. I cherish the memories we shared”.

Mr McHale said he remembered in a special way his past pupils who were no longer with us.

He also paid tribute to his family for “always being a marvellous support network” for him.

Concluding his heartfelt speech, Mr McHale said he was acutely aware of the huge responsibility given to him as principal “to fulfil the hopes, dreams and aspirations of an entire community who entrusted their children to me to educate, value, nurture and cherish”.

“I have endeavoured to fulfil these aspirations and I hope that I have at least partially succeeded.

“I am humbled and honoured to share this special occasion with you. I have spent 3o very rewarding years of my life working with people I highly value and respect.

“Help and support came from every quarter for which I am eternally grateful.”

Gifts were presented to Mr McHale by Ballyneale National School staff and Board of Management including a specially commissioned portrait of Mr McHale by artist Marie Claire McGrath.

Gaelscoil Charraig na Siúire teacher Siobhan O’Callaghan baked a cake for the occasion.

Many local families and past pupils also presented Mr McHale with cards and gifts.

“He was an absolute gentleman who will never be forgotten,” said Gaye Fogarty, acting principal of Ballyneale NS.