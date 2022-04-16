Search

17 Apr 2022

Coláiste Mhuire U17 hurlers win Fitzgerald Shield C final

Coláiste Mhuire Fitzgerald Shield winners

Reporter:

Reporter

16 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Our U17 hurlers played their Fitzgerald Shield C final against a highly fancied Coláiste Phobail Roscrea at Dr Morris Park.

Conditions on the day were ideal for hurling, and both sides played exceptionally, fully committed to bringing home some silverware. In particular, two of the Tipperary minor hurling goalies delivered outstanding performances from start to finish.

Only in the last ten minutes did Coláiste Mhuire put daylight between the sides with some well-taken goals that ultimately saw them victorious on a 4-14 to 0-11 points scoreline.

Best for Coláiste Mhuire on the day were Paddy & Séamus Kennedy, Audi Lohan, Pierce Briody, Michael Keogh (captain), Conor O’Sullivan, Tony Maher, James O’Dwyer, Cathal O’Reilly, Donncha Carroll and Alex Carroll.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

