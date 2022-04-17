Tipperary art gallery to host its first exhibition opening night in over two years

The Narrow Space Gallery in Mitchel Street, Clonmel will host its first exhibition opening night in over two and-a-half years on Friday next, April 22.

After The Storm is the title of the exhibition, which celebrates almost 25 years of Welsh-born artist John L Davies living and working beneath Slievenamon, and it also coincides with his 70th birthday.

After The Storm explores the inner and outer landscape of the strange last two years. The paintings are reflections of sight, sound and colour, all through the medium of oil colours.

Having spent a lifetime exploring the landscape through watercolours, these new works further develop all that John has learned as an artist. New vistas are opening up in the field of colour.

"It’s so exciting to be back and opening up the gallery for visitors on an opening night," says gallery owner Aisling Kilroy.

"It has been a long time coming! And what lovelier work to open with than John L Davies. I know the gallery will be full of beauty. And these works will be a new departure for John who is normally a watercolourist."

The exhibition will be opened by Eimear King of the South Tipperary Arts Centre and will run until the end of May. Admission is free and all are most welcome.

The gallery opening hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10.30am – 5.30pm.