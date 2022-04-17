Search

17 Apr 2022

Tipperary art gallery to host its first exhibition opening night in over two years

After The Storm is the title of John L Davies exhibition

The Narrow Space

The opening hours of The Narrow Space gallery in Clonmel are Tuesday – Saturday, 10.30am – 5.30pm

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

The Narrow Space Gallery in Mitchel Street, Clonmel will host its first exhibition opening night in over two and-a-half years on Friday next, April 22.  

After The Storm is the title of the exhibition, which celebrates almost 25 years of Welsh-born artist John L Davies living and working beneath Slievenamon, and it also coincides with his 70th birthday.

After The Storm explores the inner and outer landscape of the strange last two years. The paintings are reflections of sight, sound and colour, all through the medium of oil colours.

Having spent a lifetime exploring the landscape through watercolours, these new works further develop all that John has learned as an artist. New vistas are opening up in the field of colour.

"It’s so exciting to be back and opening up the gallery for visitors on an opening night," says gallery owner Aisling Kilroy.

"It has been a long time coming! And what lovelier work to open with than John L Davies. I know the gallery will be full of beauty. And these works will be a new departure for John who is normally a watercolourist."

The exhibition will be opened by Eimear King of the South Tipperary Arts Centre and will run until the end of May. Admission is free and all are most welcome.                                                 

The gallery opening hours are Tuesday – Saturday, 10.30am – 5.30pm.

Council seeks elected members help in sourcing more Tipperary properties for Ukrainian refugees

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media