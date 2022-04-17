Search

17 Apr 2022

Top country music stars to perform in Cashel

Susan McCann

17 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

On Thursday, May 5, Bryan Buckley is delighted to present a star studded Night With The Stars Country Concert featuring some of Ireland’s best known and loved stars like Susan McCann, Gerry Guthrie, Louise Morrissey, John McNicholl and Michael Collins and The Ryan Turner Band.

It’s sure to be a superb night of entertainment and music with five top acts appearing on the one stage! Headlining the night is none other than the legendary “First Lady of Country Music” - Susan McCann. Come along and hear Susan perform all her many hits including Broken Speed Of Sound Of Loneliness, Penny Arcade, When The Sun Says Goodbye To The Mountains and many more.
The night will be full of music and laughter from other top country stars, including Tipperary’s very own Louise Morrissey who will also be performing and is sure to go down a real treat in her native county. Mayo man Gerry Guthrie, with his unique and authentic country voice always puts on a superb show and Michael Collins is sure to get the audience up on their feet as he takes to the stage. John Mc Nicholl, always an audience favourite, who is one of Ireland’s top stars, will also be singing all your country favourites on the night, with his string of hits and sing-along numbers. MC on the night is Bryan Buckley. Tickets are on sale now and can be booked by calling Brú Ború Box Office on 062 61122 or online from www.bruboru.ie.

