TRAFFIC: Round-up of road works for Tipperary next week

Tipperary County Council has announced several temporary traffic management plans for the coming week.

L-6405-0 Poulacapple West

A temporary traffic management plan will be in place on the L-6405-0 Poulacapple West from 8am on Tuesday, April 19, until 5pm Thursday, April 21.

This temporary traffic management is in place to facilitate roadworks.

Tipperary County Council says local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

L-2303-1 from Moyglass Village to Moyglass School

Temporary traffic management will be in place on the L-2303-1 from Moyglass Village to Moyglass School from 8am Tuesday, April, until 5pm Friday, April 22.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

This is to facilitate road works.



L-1307 BOHERLAHAN TO SYNONE

A traffic management plan will be in place on the L-1307 Boherlahan to Synone from 7am Tuesday, April 19, until 7pm Friday, April 22.

Local diversions will be in place.

This is to facilitate resurfacing works.

L-4103 Monard to Cullen

The temporary traffic management on the L-4103 Monard to Cullen road remains in place until 6pm Friday, April 22.

The plan came into effect on April 13 and is in place to facilitate road works.

Local diversions are in place.

Nenagh

Separately, Nenagh Municipal District has said upgrade works on pedestrian crossings are expected to start in the next three weeks.

These crossings are located on the Borrisokane Road, Summerhill, O'Rahilly Street and Martyrs Road.

No further information is currently available.