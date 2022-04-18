Search

18 Apr 2022

ALERT: Road works to begin on Tuesday in roads around this Tipperary village

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

news@tipperarylive.ie

Residents in the Boherlahan area, particularly anyone in Synone, Farranavarra and surrounds are advised of upgrades to the Synone Road in the Municipal District’s Road Programme.

Cllr Declan Burgess has said that road works will start this week.

The works will begin on Tuesday on the road between Boherlahan and Synone.

The works will take place each day between 7am until 7pm and are expected to be completed on Friday, April 22.

The work involves the resurfacing of the road and temporary traffic management will be in place with local diversions and drivers are advised to expect delays.

Cllr Burgess added: “I appreciate the road section for working with me on this project.”

