Bingo is back with a bang in Tipperary after two years of Covid

Bingo Back with a Bang
After a couple of years in retirement, due to Covid, Bingo arrived back in Mullinahone with a bang last week.
The first session was well attended and it looks as if people are anxious to be out and about once again. Last weeks session was a great success, even if there were some issues with the heating system during the night, but this will be resolved for the next night, I’m sure.
Bingo in Mullinahone is now to be moved to the first Tuesday of each month and the committee look forward to seeing you all on Tuesday, May 3.
