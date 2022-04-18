Global citizenship students from St Mary's Newport investigate fast fashion

Global Citizenship students from St Mary's Newport
GCE Trip
TY GCE trip into Limerick. As part of their Global Citizenship studies, the students went on a field trip into Limerick. They investigated responsible consumption, shopped sustainably, and interviewed people on fast fashion versus sustainable fashion. They bought and presented zero waste lunches and looked at Limerick as a sustainable city. They exceeded all expectations and impressed everyone they met.
GCE Student Conference
Seventeen of our students signed up for the national GCE student conference. This year's theme was Degrowth and uniting students for radical change. The students learnt from experts and other students all about the radical changes needed to change the world. Looking forward to putting some of the ideas into practice soon.
