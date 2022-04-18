Fancy a sky dive? - Tipperary GAA club looking for fearless volunteers

St Patrick’s GAA Club are undertaking a skydive on July 31 in order to raise much needed funds.
St Patrick’s GAA Club Sky Dive
St Patrick’s GAA Club are undertaking a skydive on July 31 in order to raise much needed funds.
Each person undertaking the skydive will have to raise a certain amount of money.
This is open to anyone and not just limited to members of the GAA Club.
If there is anyone who is willing to participate feel free to contact Club Treasurer Marcus O’Halloran, Club PRO Patrick Moroney or Juvenile Chairperson Julieann Smyth Gahan and we can pass on the details.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.