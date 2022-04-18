Search

18 Apr 2022

New works to begin next week on the road between Boherlahan and Synone

The works will take place each day between 7am until 7pm and are expected to be completed on Friday 22

New works to begin next week on the road between Boherlahan and Synonesd

Councillor Declan Burgess pictured on the Synone Road delivering some information to residents back in October

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Cashel based County Councillor Declan Burgess has announced that roadworks are to commence next week near Boherlahan after he secured the program with the Cashel Tipperary Municipal District. 

"Residents in the Boherlahan area, particularly anyone in Synone, Farranavarra and surrounds are aware that I have secured road upgrades to the Synone Road in the Municipal District’s Road Programme. Please be advised of road works will start next week," he said. 


The works will begin on Tuesday on the road between Boherlahan and Synone.


The works will take place each day between 7am until 7pm and are expected to be completed on Friday 22nd. 


The work involves the resurfacing of the road and temporary Traffic Management will be in place with local diversions and drivers are advised to expect delays.


"Thanks to our outdoor staff for prepping the road as of late. The contractors will be on site from Tuesday. I appreciate the road section for working with me on this project," added Cllr Burgess. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media