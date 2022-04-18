All the weekend soccer results from Tipperary's TS&DL

The Slievenamon Celtic who wrapped up the Youths League Division 2 title on Saturday last. Pic: Michael Boland.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
TSDL Youths Division 1
Galbally United 3 – 1 Clonmel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic 4 – 0 Cahir Park
Munster Junior Cup quarter-final
St Michael’s 3 – 1 Aisling Annacotty
SUNDAY, APRIL 17
Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Clonmel Town 2 – 3 Peake Villa
Two Mile Borris 2 – 1 Vee Rovers
Paddy Purtill Cup Quarter-Final
Wilderness Rovers 4 – 3 Galbally United
Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa 1 – 3 Old Bridge
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Celtic 2 – 0 St Nicholas
Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Bansha Celtic 0 – 1 Suirside
Burncourt Celtic v Killenaule Rovers (off)
Dualla v Donohill and District (off)
Moyglass United 6 – 3 Two Mile Borris
