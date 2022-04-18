Concern over lads at teenage disco in Tipperary 'touching girls' bums and smacking them'

Rev Discos Cahir has issued a statement on social media over "a number of lads on Monday night (April 11) going around touching girls' bums and smacking them".

They added: "This is not tolerated and this is assault.

"Going forward any lads found or have been reported by a girl for touching a girl or assaulting a girls' bum or any part of her body will be removed from the disco, parents and gardaí called.

"No male ever has a right to touch or put a hand on a girl.

"Can we ask parents to speak to all your sons about respecting girls. Smacking and touching girls' bums is assault. Girls if you experience this please inform security straightaway or the bathroom attendant.

"If you have the names of the boys you can always go to the garda station even if it’s the day after the disco and report it to them. This will not be tolerated."