Emma Langford to play Thurles in June

Emma Langford on stage
Limerick singer Emma Langford has announced a second Tipperary gig in Thurles.
Emma Langford will play the Log na Fola Sessions in O’Gorman’s (The Monks) Pub in Thurles on June 10.
The Birdsong singer announced last month she would play at Nenagh Arts Centre in July.
Tickets for Log na Fola Sessions is on sale now for €15 through Eventbrite.
