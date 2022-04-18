St Mary's Newport U15 hurlers qualify for Munster quarter-final

St Mary's Newport U15 team
Congratulations to our U15 hurlers who qualified for the Munster Quarter Final with a 4-15 to 1-10 win over SP Roscrea in Roscrea.
Contributed to the Tipperary Star.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.