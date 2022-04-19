Search

19 Apr 2022

Tipperary village greatly saddened by three recent deaths

The village of Ballingarry and surrounds in south Tipperary has been greatly saddened by the recent deaths of three people with strong local connections.

Reporter:

Jeddy Walsh

19 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to Mary McGrath, Michael and family, Ballingarry, on the death of Mary’s sister, Kathleen Kennedy, Castlelake, Cashel, on April 11, peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital after a short illness bravely borne. Kathleen, beloved daughter of the late Bill and Joan and sister of the late Joan, will be sadly missed by her brothers Paddy, Willie, Tom and Eamon, sisters Madge, Chris, Mary and Philomena, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Service was in St. John the Baptist Church, Cashel, followed by burial in Cormac's Cemetery.

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Ivers family, Ballingarry, on the death of Maureen Ivers (nee Hayes), No 3 Convent Lane, Drangan and formerly Ballingarry, on April 13. Predeceased by her husband Michael, Maureen is deeply regretted by her loving sons Jamesie, John, Pat and Savio, other relatives and friends. Burial took place at the Old Church Yard Cemetery, Ballingarry, on Friday.

Sincere Sympathy
We extend our sincere sympathy to the Byrne Family, on the death of Andrew Byrne, Tullamaine House, Callan / The Islands, Ballingarry (SR), peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital on Saturday, April 16. Pre-deceased by his father Liam, brother Liam and sister Marie, Andrew is deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing family, his wife Mary, his children Joseph, Edel, Liam, Claire and Linda, grandchildren, Luca, Adam and Lola, daughters-in-law Sharon and Chinwe, son-in-law Jason, mother Mary, brothers and sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.


“Ar dheis Dia go raibh said”.

News

