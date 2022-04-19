OBITUARY: Joe was an extraordinary man in every way and led a very fulfilled life

On Thursday, March 3 we heard the sad news that Joe Fogarty had gone to his eternal reward.

Joe was an extraordinary man in every way and led a very fulfilled life up to the time of his illness, which he bore with great patience. He was a kind and generous man and gave a lot to his community in Clonmel.

Joe’s two main priorities were the care and love of his family and his strong faith. He was also very committed to his work in South Tipperary County Council and to his work in the many voluntary organisations that he was involved in.

Joe was a devoted husband, Dad, Grandad (to his nine grandchildren) and Great-Grandad (his first great grandchild was born in January this year) and up until recent years he had great fun playing with the grandkids and teaching them all how to play cards.

Joe was born in Templetuohy in 1935. When he was 17 years old, he commenced work with Duggan Brothers in Templemore, as an apprentice carpenter. He worked with that company for many years. He came to Clonmel in the 1960s with Duggan’s, as clerk of works, when they were building the Christian Brothers school.

While in Clonmel he met the love of his life and future wife, Clare Barlow.

She was the daughter of the lady who provided him with accommodation during his stay in Clonmel.

They got married in December 1966 and went to live in Templemore, as Joe had secured a job with North Tipperary County Council and was working as a clerk of works on a project in Nenagh hospital.

In 1971 Joe, with Clare, returned to Clonmel as he had secured a permanent position in South Tipperary County Council, also as clerk of works and remained there for the rest of his working life. He and Clare lived and reared their family in Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

Joe had many interests. A keen bridge player, he was treasurer of the Clonmel Bridge Congress for over thirty years. Joe was also a member of Hillview Pitch and Putt club and was very involved in fundraising and the organisation of their bingo sessions for many years.

He later became a trustee of the Hillview club.

He also loved horse racing and travelled to many race meetings, including visits to Cheltenham. He was also committed to helping in Ss Peter and Paul’s Church and was a member of their committees.

He enjoyed great banter with Canon Brendan Crowley about hurling and the prospects of the Waterford and Tipperary teams.

For those of us who had Joe as a close friend it was a delight to be in his company. Over the years we had the privilege to be on many great holidays with Joe and Clare and the memories we will always cherish.

We also travelled to many of the Tipperary hurling games together. As per usual we had our ups and downs as regards victories.

Joe was the eternal optimist as regards to the Tipperary team, he could never see them lose in any circumstances.

We also had great times in later years going to the social dances, and especially to Fethard.

At the dances one thing was certain, he would always ask the band to play Sliabh na mBan and he and Clare would waltz around the floor, always a proud Tipperary man.

You can imagine the sadness we felt when his coffin was leaving the church, to the strains of his favourite Tipperary song.

To Joe’s loving family, Claire, Brid, Olive, Eimear and Maeve and extended family, it is a difficult time, but the memories of a good and fulfilled life, we hope will ease the burden.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.



