19 Apr 2022

PICTURE: Over 30 bags of waste collected in community clean up in Tipperary

Amazing!

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Children from the Knockanrawley area that participated in the TIpperary Tidy Towns clean up

Reporter:

Martin Quinn

19 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

On a gorgeous sunny day, Saturday, April 9, Tipperary Tidy Towns, supported by Tipperary Lions Club and Knockanrawley Resource Centre, and over 20 volunteers gathered for a community clean up.

Existing members of Tipp Tidy Towns were joined by several local residents and they spent the morning cleaning up a number of streets, roads and public areas in town.

They covered most of the town centre, the Tipperary Hills, as well as a stretch of Limerick road from the roundabout at the Plaza/ Dunnes to Limerick Junction.

Bags of rubbish collected by Tipperary Tidy Towns volunteers during their recent clean up

Over 30 bags of waste were collected during the event and Tipperary County Council has kindly agreed to look after the collection and disposal of the waste.

Students from Gaelscoil Thiobraid Árann, St Anne’s and St Ailbe’s have also taken part in this initiative and went out picking litter during the days of school.

A group of parents and children living in the Pearse Park area have contributed by cleaning up their own estate and they also enjoyed an Easter Egg hunt at the end of the litter picking session.

Tipperary Tidy Towns would like to thank all the volunteers, adults, students and children for their community spirit, their enthusiasm and effort.

A special Thank You also to the Lions Club, Knockanrawley Resource Centre and Tipp Mid-West Radio for supporting

A second community clean up will take place on Saturday, April 23, gathering at 9:30am on the Tipperary Hills (Pitch and Putt car park).

Aside from this special initiative, Tipperary Tidy Towns organise bi-weekly litter picking sessions every Saturday morning and every Thursday evening, and they welcome all new and existing volunteers.

For further information and details, please call Tipperary Tidy Towns organiser on 089-2300989.

