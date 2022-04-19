Tipperary says farewell to Michael O'Kennedy, a politician, a gentleman and a scholar

With a slight misty rain being replaced by bright April sunshine, former Fianna Fáil TD and Minister Michael O’Kennedy was welcomed back to his native Nenagh on Tuesday.

A guard-of-honour gathered at the entrance to the town, and with his family walking behind, his mortal remains made their way slowly and in silent dignity to St Mary of the Rosary, lined by former and current TDs, colleagues, councillors and party members.

At its head were Deputy Jackie Cahill, current TD, and Máire Hoctor, the former Junior Minister and the last Fianna Fáil TD to be based in Nenagh.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin stood in the shadow of the church along with many others, knowing that an icon of not just Irish politics, but Europe and the world stage, had left us.

Born not long after the birth of the nation and the party in the midst of an economic war and a world that was on the cusp of a global conflict, Michael O’Kennedy departed this world having served Tipperary and the country for close on 40 years during times of economic boom and upheaval, seismic political changes and turbulent times.

Mr O’Kennedy’s remains were welcomed into St Mary of the Rosary by his friend Bishop Willie Walsh and Nenagh Parish Priest Fr Des Hillary.

Bishop Walsh, in his opening remarks, said they were gathered in sadness at the departure of a dear friend.

Mr O’Kennedy, he said, had had an extraordinary capacity for friendship and welcomed all with a warm smile.

However, while we were gathered in sadness, deep sadness, with Michael’s wife, Breda, and family, there was also a sense of gladness of a long life lived with dignity, generosity and love.

“There is also gladness that so many of us were enriched by his friendship,” said Bishop Walsh. “We pray that he may now enjoy the friendship of his God.”

The First Reading was given by Michael’s daughter, Orla, who read from the Book of Ecclesiastes, with the Second Reading by Mícheál O’Kennedy.

Following the Gospel, Bishop Walsh said that Michael O’Kennedy had had a deep faith which he lived on; that death is not the end of life but the beginning of new life.

“He also lived his faith in total love and devotion to his family,” he said.

Bishop Walsh reminded the congregation that Michael O’Kennedy had, for more than 30 years, lived his life in politics, during which he served the people of north Tipperary, and in various Government ministries, and in Europe.

“Political life is not an easy life, but I still believe that the vast, vast majority who seek to serve do so out of a sense of idealism, generosity and service to others,” he said.

“They do it at the expense of family and friends and we don’t always credit them for that.”

Bishop Walsh recalled his first meeting with Michael O’Kennedy after he was appointed Bishop of Killaloe and Michael was at a low place in terms of his political life, he said to him: “Good for you, you don’t have to stand for re-election.”

Prayers of the Faithful were read by Michael’s nieces, nephews and grandchildren, Maeve O’Kennedy, Joe Tierney, Niamh O’Kennedy, Niall Mulligan, Rachel Gubbins and Hugh O’Kennedy, with the offertory gifts being brought to the altar by Ciara O’Kennedy and Ellen Woodlock.

The Communion hymns were sung by soloist Tony Sheary and Michael’s grandson Rory O’Kennedy, who sang the Ár nAthair.

Following a reading of The Measure of a Man by his daughter Mary after Communion, Michael’s son Brian said that the most common word used about his father over the past few days was “gentleman”, and in defining how a gentleman would respond, he said he would respond by saying: “Thank you”.

Adopting how his father’s response would be, he said it would be a “Thank you” to everyone for being there.

He would thank those who cared for him during his illness, the people of Tipperary and especially the people of Nenagh.

“He would say: ‘It’s great to be home’,” said Brian.

He would also thank the Fianna Fáil family, especially Jack Lynch, Charlie Haughey and Bertie Ahern for giving him the chance to use his talents.

He would also thank all those who canvassed for him and who were in the background supporting him.

However, the biggest “Thank you” would be to his beloved wife, Breda.

But the final “Thank you” would be theirs.

“Go raibh maith agat as ucht gach rud a rinne tú dúinn. Go raibh maith agat agus slán,” he said.

The funeral was attended by many from the world of national and local politics, with the Taoiseach Micheál Martin present; Ceann Comhairle, Sean O Fearghail, as well as TDs Jackie Cahill, Timmy Dooley, Seán Haughey, Michael Lowry; MEP Billy Kelleher; former Tipperary North TDs Michael Smith and Máire Hoctor, former TD and EU Commissioner Ray MacSharry, former TD and Minister Mary Hanafin, as well as Tipperary county councillors, past and present.

The President was represented by his Aide- de-camp Deirdre Neville.

Following the service the cortege stopped at Michael O’Kennedy’s birthplace in Emmet Place before making its way to Tyone cemetery where the graveside oration was given by the Taoiseach.

“Michael O’Kennedy was one of the major figures of Irish public life across four decades. He held some of the most senior posts in the government and excelled as a scholar and as lawyer. He was known internationally and met many of the great leaders of the late twentieth century.

“Yet wherever he was in the world and whatever high position he held, Michael O’Kennedy was always defined by the values he learned here in Nenagh,” he said.