Search

19 Apr 2022

Pres Thurles qualify for All-Ireland quarter-final in basketball

Pres Thurles qualify for All-Ireland Quarter-final in Basketball

Pres Thurles Basketball Team qualify for All-Ireland Quarters

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Congratulations to our second-year basketball team, who defeated Coláiste Chiaráin (Leixlip) in an exciting home fixture last week.

Our Pres girls ran into a 10-4 lead after the first quarter. However, the Coláiste girls came storming back in the second quarter to lead the game by four points at halftime.

In the second half, our Pres girls clicked into a higher gear and took control of the game.

Pres Thurles finished strongly and took a hard-fought home victory with a scoreline of 46 – 34.

Our girls now qualify for the All-Ireland Quarter-final, which will take place after Easter.

Well done to this great panel of girls – we are very proud of each and every one of you.

Huge gratitude to their coaches, Martin Hehir and Ms Cáit Devane. Thanks to Ms Mary Ryan for running the table for the officials.

Contributed to the Tipperary Star.

John Spillane & Jimmy Crowley in concert at the Brú Ború Theatre, Cashel

Take both of Cork’s favourite characters, put them on stage together and pure magic happens

Tipperary Soccer: Wilderness Rovers win thriller to advance to cup final

The Presentation Thurles beat the Ursuline to become soccer u17 Munster champions

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media