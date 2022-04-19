Search

19 Apr 2022

Tipperary Age Friendly Festival to compliment Bealtaine this May 2022

A total fund of €10,000 available with a maximum grant of €200, supporting 50 older adult groups

Tipperary Age Friendly Festival - application deadline is Closing date 12 noon Fridaym April 29, next

Reporter:

Reporter

19 Apr 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Tipperary Age Friendly Festival to compliment Bealtaine this May 2022.

This funding is provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development Fund under the Community Enhancement Programme and will comply with the guidelines associated with the scheme and also the recommendation of the Tipperary Local Community Development Committee to support Age Friendly Groups reengage post Covid.

A total fund of €10,000 available with a maximum grant of €200, supporting 50 older adult groups.

Eligible Groups Age Friendly, Active Retirement, ICA, Men’s Sheds, Women’s Sheds, Groups whose purpose is to support older adults. Groups must be not for profit and members of Tipperary Public Participation Network https://www.ppntipperary.ie/

This grant, in accordance with the scheme, is not open to Day Care Centres or for Nursing Homes.

For this occasion, Tipperary Age Friendly are offering a small grant scheme with a maximum grant of €200 to Older Adult Community Groups in County Tipperary to provide music, entertainment or Arts Activities in May in their own local community to compliment Bealtaine 2022.

Applications to be returned: 


By Post Tipperary Age Friendly, Tipperary County Council, Ballingarrane House, Cahir Road, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary E91 E183
By email agefriendly@tipperarycoco.ie please put your group name in the subject line if possible
Closing date 12 noon Friday 29th April 2022

