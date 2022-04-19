Munster golf title for Tipperary and Ballykisteen star Caitlin Shippam

Caitlin Shippam of Ballykisteen Golf Club, the 2022 Munster Women’s and Girls Senior Open Champion.
Congrats to Caitlin
Congratulations to Ballykisteen’s very own Caitlin Shippam on winning the Munster Women's & Girls Senior Open Championship at Tralee Golf Club on April 14. With rounds of 79/76/73 and winning by 4 shots in what was a very strong field, the 16-year-old Caitlin should be very proud of her win.
Well done Gordon
Well done to Ballykisteen's Gordan Sillett who finished tied 4th on 145 with 120 competing at the Leinster Under-16 Boys Open Championship at Tullamore Golf Club held on April 11-12.
