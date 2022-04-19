Easter Rising Commemorations held throughout Tipperary

Tipperary Sinn Féin held a number of events throughout the county over the weekend to mark the 106th anniversary of the Easter rising

Commemorations were held at the republican monument in Banba Square Nenagh at the grave of George Plant in St Johnstown, Fethard, and a wreath was laid in St Mary’s Cemetery Carrick On Suir, while on Easter Monday a wreath was laid at the Pikeman monument in Liberty Square Thurles

The Easter Commemorations across the county were attended by local republicans from across Tipperary as well as members of the Margaret Skinnider Cumainn, Chairde na h-Éireann, Coatbridge, Scotland who took part in the commemorations in Thurles and St Johnstown.

Former Sinn Féin Councillor Jimmy Nolan was the Main speaker at the commemoration in Nenagh where he spoke of the ongoing campaign for Irish unity and the real possibility of a united Ireland in the near future as well as the continued growing support for Sinn Féin.

While Martin Browne TD gave the main oration at the George Plant commemoration in St Johnstown and paid tribute to the Tipperary republicans like Plant who played an active role in the war of independence and civil war and remained committed republicans after the victory of the Free state in 1923.

In his oration Teachta Browne pointed out that 2022 is the centenary year of the civil war which marked an abandonment of the republican ideals outlined in 1916 through the creation of two partitioned states and a failure to deliver the social reforms envisioned by the 1916 leaders. As a result of this a century later it is time to end partition and to create a republic which truly cherishes all children of the nation equally.

Teachta Browne outlined the need not only for ending partition but for creating a new republic which provides a decent standard of living for all people and provides sufficient investment in Health care housing and education.