Deadline approaches for appeal for old musical instruments in Tipperary

People that have old and unused musical instruments lying idle around the house are being asked to donate them so that they can be given a new lease of life. The deadline for the project is Thursday April 21.
Tipperary County Council’s Environment and Climate Action team have launched a new project entitled: “Play It Again”, which will restore old instruments and pass them on to people that will use them. The council is calling on the people of Tipperary who may have disused instruments in their homes or garages, to donate them to the project.
LANDFILL
The project aims to promote the circular economy by bringing musical instruments back into use and preventing them from ending up in landfill.
The council is looking for all types of instruments from guitars to ukuleles and even instruments in need of repair are welcome. Members of the public can drop off instruments they wish to donate, at any of the council’s civic amenity sites at Donohill, Cashel and Clonmel, up until April 21.
The instruments will be checked and tested, before they are passed on to their new homes and are re-distributed to schools and a variety of other community groups.
For further information, please email annmarie.clifford@
tipperarycoco.ie
