20 Apr 2022

Four changes on Tipperary minor football team for clash with Waterford

Tipperary minor football manager John McNamara will be hoping his side can back up their win against Limerick with another victory over Waterford at Lemybrien this Thursday night. Pic: Eamon McGee

Jeddy Walsh

20 Apr 2022 9:33 AM

News@nationalist.ie

The Tipperary minor football team to play Waterford in the Munster Championship at Lemybrien on Thursday night has been announced. Throw-in at 7 o'clock.

There are four changes from the side which defeated Limerick in Phase 1 Round 1 at Thurles on Thursday of last week, on a scoreline of 1-15 to 1-8.

Into the Tipperary team come Oisin O'Donoghue (goalkeeper), Finn Nolan (right corner back), Oisin Shelly (right half forward) and Fionn Fitzgerald (left corner forward).

Killenaule are the most represented club with three players making the starting 15, Finn Nolan, Oisin Shelly and Fionn Fitzgerald. County champions Clonmel Commercials have five in the match day 24, Thomas Charles and Joe Higgins will start, while amongst the listed subs are Darragh Landers, Cillian McNamara and Darragh O'Connor.

Waterford lost their opening game last week to Clare on a score of 4-18 to 0-4.

Tipperary will conclude their Phase 1 games next week with an away visit to Miltown Malbay. After that third round of games the top side in the four-team group will qualify for a provincial semi-final.

TIPPERARY:

Oisín O'Donoghue (Kilsheelan/Kilcash)

Finn Nolan (Killenaule)

Ciaran Byrne (Golden Kilfeacle),

Jamie Bergin (JK Brackens),

Eoin O’Connell (Loughmore Castleiney),

Charles King (captain, Ballina),

Thomas Charles (Clonmel Commercials),

Joe Higgins (Clonmel Commercials),

Paddy O’Keeffe (Moyle Rovers),

Oisin Shelly (Killenaule),

Tommy O’Connor (Kilsheelan Kilcash),

Ben Carey (Ballylooby Castlegrace),

Conal Grogan (Galtee Rovers),

Daithí Hogan (St Patrick’s, Drangan),

Fionn Fitzgerald (Killenaule).


Subs: Robbie McGrath (Galtee Rovers), Charlie English (Ballyporeen), Dylan Fogarty (Boherlahan/Dualla), Darragh Landers (Clonmel Commercials), Danny Moore (Moyne/Templetuohy), Cillian McNamara (Clonmel Commercials), Darragh O'Connor (Clonmel Commercials), Michael O'Reilly (Moyle Rovers) and Oisin Ryan (Fr Sheehy's)

