Meet the new Manager of the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre in Tipperary Town

This week on the Local Business Promotion Series I am joined by Conor White, the new Manager of the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre in Tipperary Town.

Established in 1987, the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre, or the Complex as it more affectionately known locally, has been providing fitness and sporting facilities to the people of Tipperary Town and its surrounding areas for over 35 years.

The Centre is a one-stop sporting campus and boasts an array of hugely impressive sporting facilities including a gym, a sauna, a steamroom, squash courts, tennis courts, a large Main Hall, an outdoor running track, a strength and conditioning gym and a top class FIFA approved 3G pitch.

A huge variety of fitness classes and gym programmes are available to all users of the Centre.

The focus of the Centre is to serve the Town and the wider community. Various membership packages or pay as you go package can be purchased, with something available to suit all needs.

In recent times the Centre has been re-energised with the addition of new local staff members Darragh Collins and Luke Burke, they ably assist Daniel Whyte and new Manager Conor White in running the gym and fitness classes.

You can contact the Centre on 062-52022 or find them on their Website: www.canon hayesreccentre.ie. They can also be found on their Facebook and Instagram Pages.

The opening hours of the Centre are Monday to Friday from 7am to 1pm and from 3pm to 9pm. Saturday is 9am to 2pm and Sunday is 9am to 1pm.

The Centre is sanitised thoroughly during closing hours to ensure an exceptionally clean environment.

The Centre recently received €142,400 in a Sports Capital Grant.

This money will allow for a major upgrade in the facilities of the Centre. A new flat roof ceiling will be installed over the gym. The balcony will be converted and a total upgrade of the gym equipment will be undertaken.

The lift will also be upgraded to provide access for all.

This is a very exciting and very positive development for the centre.

The Chairperson of the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre, John McCahill is very excited about these new developments and he would also like to compliment the Tipperary County Council who have always been very supportive to the Centre over the years.

He would also like to thank all the Board members and staff who work tirelessly to provide such great facilities to all users of the Centre.

The very best wishes to all at the Canon Hayes Recreational Centre in Tipperary Town for the future of their business and I wish them many successful and happy years in business ahead.

Written by John O’Heney