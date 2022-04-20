Search

20 Apr 2022

Flashing speed detection signs no longer installed at Tipperary schools - Council

The science shows that the signs only show a benefit for four or five weeks

Flashing speed detection signs no longer installed at Tipperary schools - Council

Eoin Kelleher

20 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Thurles based Councillor Jim Ryan said more flashing speed detection signs could be provided outside local schools, but a decision has been made not to install them anymore, heard this month's County Council meeting. 


Cllr Ryan was told that speed management signs are no longer being installed permanently. Moveable signs are provided instead.

The science shows that the signs only show a benefit for four or five weeks, with a marked reduction in speed. After that, local traffic has become used to the sign and “they no longer tend to slow down.”


Speeding at schools is ultimately an issue for the gardaí, said an engineer, but the real solution is to provide additional car parking for staff and children arriving.

News

