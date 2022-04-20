Search

20 Apr 2022

Advice for Tipperary companies to help prevent cyber attacks

Free vulnerability scan will help identify any exploitable gaps

Irish business

According to a recent report, one in five businesses in Ireland does not have a cyber security policy in place

Magnet+ is inviting Tipperary businesses to avail of a free vulnerability scan that will help identify any exploitable gaps and resolve any weaknesses within their current security systems.

By mimicking the actions of the most effective cyber criminals, the assessment examines the entire network, identifies vulnerabilities and offers advice on where the business should implement any extra required precautions.

Anyone interested in availing of the service should visit https://www.magnetplus.ie/ business/cybersecurity/

This new free service is announced as Magnet+ reveals its 2022 National Cyber Security Report and unveils a new cyber security partnership with international technology leader Exponential-e.

According to the new report from Magnet+, Ireland’s largest independent connectivity network, one in five businesses in Ireland does not have a cyber security policy in place. 

With approximately 250,000 SMEs located nationwide (according the latest CSO figures), this statistic from Magnet+ indicates that approximately 50,000 businesses nationwide are without a cyber security policy. 

