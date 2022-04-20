Airtricity taking ‘six weeks’ to repair public lights - Council

Councillor Sean Ryan raised delays in fixing public lighting at this month’s Tipperary County Council.

The council is due to renew a contract with SSE Airtricity, but there seems to be huge difficulty in sourcing parts.



Previously it took 10 working days to get them fixed, but “it’s taking an awful lot longer than that now,” said Cllr Ryan.



“Particularly for one off lights in rural areas, at the edge of speed limits.” They could be out for “six weeks.”



Councillor Michael O’Meara said there are “loads of lights out everywhere,” and there seems to be “nothing being done about them.” He had reported lights out four or five months ago, before the winter, and it’s “very disconcerting” for older people living in country areas.



“The service is absolutely terrible at the moment. And the service Airtricity was giving was excellent.” The Council should write to Airtricity to have the service improved, suggested Cllr O’Meara.



Replacing lights “is an issue” at the moment due to global supply line chains, responded a council official. “We are working very closely with Airtricity and will keep a focus on it.”