20 Apr 2022

Throw it in Ref! All ready to go in South Tipperary GAA Championships 2022

Throw it in Ref! All ready to go in South Tipperary GAA Championships 2022

Action from a South Tipperary SHC Championship game between Killenaule and Mullinahone game played at Monroe. The structures are now in place for the South football and hurling championships for 2022

Senior Hurling
Four teams
Carrick Swan, CJ Kickhams, Killenaule and St Mary’s.
Semi-finals and Final.
The winning team goes forward to represent the division as follows:
Carrick Swan, Killenaule, St Mary’s: Premier Intermediate Seamus O’Riain
CJ Kickhams: Dan Breen
First Round Draw: St Mary’s v Swan Mullinahone v Killenaule
-----------------------
Intermediate Hurling
Five teams
Ballingarry, Carrick Davins, Skeheenarinky, Ballybacon - Grange, Kilsheelan
Preliminary Round, semi-finals, final.
Preliminary Round: Ballybacon v Davins
Semi-Finals: Ballybacon or Davins v Kilsheelan, Ballingarry v Skeheenarinky
-----------------------
Junior A Hurling
14 teams
Ballingarry, Ballylooby, Cahir, Clonmel Og, Fethard, Fr Sheehy’s, Grangemockler- Ballyneale, Killenaule, Moyle Rovers, CJ Kickhams, Newcastle, Carrick Swan, St Mary’s, St Patrick’s.
Three groups consisting of 5-5-4, top three teams from each five-team group, and top two teams from four-team group qualify for the quarter-finals.
Top teams in five-team groups play three teams in opposite five-team groups, Runners up in five-team groups will play teams two teams from a group of four.
The top will play runners up in the first group of five, second team will play runners-up in second group of five.
League, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final.
Group A: Fr Sheehy’s V St Mary’s - Fethard V Clonmel Og - Moyle Rovers bye.
Group B: Ballylooby V Killenaule - Swan V Ballingarry - Newcastle bye.
Group C: Grangemockler V Cahir - Mullinahone V St Patrick’s.
-----------------------

Junior B Hurling
12 teams
Cahir, Carrick Davins, Kilsheelan, Moyle Rovers, CJ Kickhams, Marlfield, Carrick Swan, St Mary’s, St Patrick’s, Skeheenarinky, Clerihan, Ballybacon-Grange.
Two groups of six teams.
League, crossover semi-finals, final.
Group A: Ballybacon V Davins - Cahir V Marlfield - St Patrick’s V Swan.
Group B: Mullinahone V Cahir - St Mary’s V Skeheenarinky - Killenaule V Moyle Rovers.
-----------------------
U/19 A Hurling
Five teams
CJ Kickhams, Kilsheelan, Carrick Swan, St Mary’s, Grangemockler.
Top team into final 2v3 in the semi-final.
League, semi-final, final.
First Round: Kilsheelan V Grangemockler - St Marys V Mullinahone - Swan bye.
-----------------------
U/19 B Hurling
Nine teams
Ballybacon-Grange, Ballingarry, Cahir, Clonmel Og, Fethard, KMD Gaels, Killenaule, Moyle Rovers, St Patrick’s
Two groups, league, crossover semi-finals, final.
Group A: Ballingarry V Fethard - Killenaule V Fethard - Ballybacon bye.
Group B: Moyle Rovers V Cahir - Clonmel Og V KMD Gaels.
-----------------------
Senior Football
Seven teams
Ardfinnan, Commercials, Moyle Rovers, Ballyporeen, Killenaule, Cahir, Kilsheelan.
League basis, semi-finals 1v4 and 2v3, final.
First Round: Moyle RoversV Cahir - Ballyporeen V Commercials - Ardfinnan V Kilsheelan - Killenaule bye.
-----------------------
Intermediate Football
Seven teams
Clonmel Commercials, Clonmel Og, CJ Kickhams, Fethard, Fr Sheehy’s, Moyle Rovers, Grangemockler Ballyneale.
League basis, semi-finals 1v4 and 2v3, final.
First Rd: Moyle Rovers V Fr Sheehy’s - Fethard V Grangemockler - Commercials - Mullinahone - Clonmel Og bye.
--------------------------
Junior A Football
12 teams
Ardfinnan, Ballingarry, Ballylooby, Cahir, Fethard, Kilsheelan, Moyle Rovers, Newcastle, Carrick Swan, St Patrick’s, Clerihan, Killenaule.
Two groups, top team into semi-final, 2&3 will play crossover quarter final.
Group A: - Moyle Rovers V St Patrick’s - Swan V Cahir - Killenaule V Fethard.
Group B: Kilsheelan V Clerihan - Newcastle V Ardfinnan - Ballylooby V Ballingarry.
-----------------------
Junior B Football
Nine Teams
Clonmel Og, Carrick Davins, Grangemockler Ballyneale, Moyle Rvs, Marlfield, Newcastle, St Patricks, CJ Kickhams, Ballyporeen
League, semi-finals 1v4 and 2v3, final.
Group A: Moyle Rovers V Ballyporeen - Clonmel Og V Grangemockler - Davins bye.
Group B: Marlfield V Mullinahone - St Patrick’s V Newcastle.
-----------------------
U/19 A Football
Four teams
Clonmel Commercials, Grangemockler Ballyneale, CJ Kickhams, Kilsheelan.
League basis, semi-final 2v3, final.
First Rd: Kilsheelan V Mullinahone - Commercials V Grangemockler.
-----------------------
U/19 B Football
10 teams
Moyle Rovers, Ardfinnan, Ballingarry, St Patrick’s, Clonmel Og, KMD Gaels, Carrick Swan, Killenaule, Fethard, Cahir.
Two groups of five, crossover semi-finals, final.
Group A: Killenaule V Fethard - Clonmel Og V Ballingarry - St Patrick’s bye.
Group B: Moyle Rovers V Ardfinnan - Cahir V Swan - KMG Gaels bye.

News

