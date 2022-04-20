Nenagh Éire Óg counting down to opening of new hurling wall

Hurling wall: Nenagh Eire Óg will officially open the new Hurling Wall and all-weather pitch area on Bank Holiday Monday, 2nd May. It will be officially opened by the GAA President Larry McCarthy at 2pm. This promises to be an action-packed day, where everyone from U6 to senior and people in the wider community will have the opportunity to visit the club facilities and partake in the entertainment and festivities. More details to follow, but make sure to keep the day free for what will be an historic event for our club.

Darkness Into Light: Darkness into Light has asked Nenagh Éire Óg members/supporters to volunteer as stewards for their annual walk. If you can help and be at the Scout's Hall at 3.45am on May 7th, please text 086 0855165 and we will pass on your details.

Lotto: Our lotto jackpot was €9,700 last Mon night. Our lotto can be played either online - the link is available on our social media sites or by contacting any Committee member to join up for one or multiple draws.

Membership: Membership for 2022 is now due and can be paid through Foireann.ie. Any queries on this please contact Enda Long at 087 221 3954. Membership can also be paid to Enda Long or any Committee member. With games now resumed for all groups, players should ensure that their membership is up to date.

Nenagh Éire Óg Gaelic Games Youth Academy : The Nenagh Eire Og Gaelic Games Youth Academy proudly sponsored by Albany Home Decor & A Sportsmans Dream welcomes new members to the club, training times for the various age groups as per below, contact the club social media sites with any questions.

Last week just gone the Academy hosted an Easter Cúl Camp. Pat McCormack, our academy coach headed up the camp which proved to be a resounding success with children having a great time. Thanks to Jake, Josh & Sam for dropping by to meet the children participating in the camp. More Academy events coming soon, keep an eye on this space.

Guess The Score Juvenile Club Fundraiser: Sincere thank you to all of the families who supported the Guess the Score Juvenile club fundraiser.

Congratulations to Molly Hynes who correctly predicted the outcome of the Tipperary v Waterford match on Sunday last.

Co SHL: Our seniors lost out by a point to Clonoulty last Sat evening in Round Three of the Co SHL. The score in the game was 1-19 to 1-18 with Killian Malone getting our goal in the second half. Our next game is against Borrisoleigh on Tues 26th April in Borrisoleigh.

North Junior Leagues: Both our junior groups are in action next weekend. The Junior As play Toomevara on Fri 22nd April at 7pm and the Junior Bs play Templederry on Sat 23rd April at 5pm – both games are in MacDonagh Park.

Under 19: Our U19s were in action in the U19B North Football semi final on Monday last against Moneygall Clonakenny. The U19A non competitive hurling league is due to start this week where we are due to play Roscrea on Wed 20th in Roscrea.

Condolences: We extend our sympathies to the O'Kennedy family on the sad passing of Michael O'Kennedy last weekend. Michael was a sub on the 1957 team who won the North Final and has been a great supporter of the club down through the years. His brother Paidi is currently one of our Club Presidents. There was a minutes silence for Michael before our Co League game on Sat evening and the club provided a Guard of Honour before the funeral mass on Tuesday. Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.

Under 7: The Under 7 boys are having fun practicing their hurling skills on Saturday mornings on the astroturf from 10-11am. As always we'd love to see new faces of boys born in the years 2015/16. For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: Training continues on Saturday mornings at 10am for any boys born in 2013 and 2014. New boys are always welcome to join. Contact Cathal on 086 080 6460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Our three under 11 teams played this week. On Thursday we played Silvermines in Dolla in a very exciting game. On Saturday we welcomed two Newport teams to the field. It was great to be back playing football matches and the boys really enjoyed them. They have Toomevara and Kiladangan next weekend. Training for hurling and football continue this week at the usual times

New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to give it a try. Contact 0874086439 for more details. training takes place every Tuesday - hurling, 6 - 7pm & Friday - football, 6 to 7pm. Please encourage any boys that would like to start football to come along Friday.

Under 13: Both panels played their football championship quarter finals in Nenagh on Tuesday evening. The U13As faced Roscrea while the U13C team played Ballina.

Well done to James Heffernan and Éanna Tucker who both lined out for Tipperary in the Primary Game at half time in the Tipp/Waterford Munster Championship game on Sunday. Training on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday evenings unless we have a match.

Under 15: Our U15 hurlers had a great run in the Feile at the weekend. They came through their group games on Saturday and went on to play Arravale Rovers in the semi final on Monday where they unfortunately lost out by a point.

Training for this group continues on Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m and on Thursday evenings at 6pm.

Under 17: U17/19 training continues every Monday and Wednesday at 6.50 pm.