20 Apr 2022

Nenagh Darkness into Light to hold second registration day

Back row from l to r: Eavan Carmod Delaney, Christine Nevin, Ryan O'Meara (Chairperson), Helena O'Sullivan and Tricia Delaney. Front row l to r: Brendan & Carly Murphy and Shane & Emily Kiely

20 Apr 2022 10:33 PM

Nenagh Darkness into Light will hold a second registration day on April 23.

This will be the last chance to register in person before the walk. However, online registration will be available up until the walk.

Nenagh DIL Chairperson Ryan O’Meara said the group’s first registration day was successful.

“Following the success of our recent community registration day, we have decided to hold another similar day on the streets of Nenagh this coming Saturday,” he said.


Members of the Nenagh DIL committee will be around the streets of Nenagh in the famous DIL yellow t-shirts from 11am.

“We will be located in the old Sheehan’s Hardware/ Rialto Cinema from 11am that day also.
“Nenagh Darkness into Light will also be accepting donations for Pieta House on the day,” said Mr O’Meara.

Darkness into Light will take place on May 7.

News

