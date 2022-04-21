BREAKING: Planning refused to 'retain indefinitely' log cabin dwelling in Tipperary

File photo
Planning permission has been refused by Tipperary County Council to "retain indefinitely" a log cabin dwelling in Tipperary.
Thomas Carbery made the application to the local authority to "retain indefinitely" an existing single storey log cabin dwelling unit and for planning permission for the installation of a new on-site septic tank and percolation area and all associated site works.
The development address is at Figlash, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary.
However, on April 19 the council refused the application.
