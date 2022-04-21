Search

21 Apr 2022

Bear, Bunny, Big Bird, Minion and Chase had a great time at Easter in Tipperary

Bear, Bunny, Big Bird, Minion and Chase had a great time at Easter in Tipperary

Emma, Molly Rose and Ali enjoyed the Easter Egg Hunt last Saturday in Cahir

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

Easter Trail Cahir 2022 


What a wonderful morning the Friends of the Playground Committee had last Saturday with Bear, Bunny, Big Bird, Minion and Chase. We hope everyone enjoyed the trail and we look forward to seeing your pictures. Lots of families with children came along on the day and all time slots from 10am to 1pm were sold out. The weather held and the sun came out as everyone followed the Treasure Trail to meet the Easter Bunny at the end who gave every child an Easter egg to take home. 


Thanks to the volunteers from Friends of the Playground Committee and the Cahir Tidy Towns Group for all their work on the day & preparing for the event too.  Thanks to Fairytale balloons for creating such amazing balloon displays. Special thanks to Electric Party Rentals and Clonmel Garden Centre for sponsoring our costumes. We are also very grateful to MNTS Signage that supplied all the signage for the Treasure Trail clues which remained in place all last weekend.  Cahir Farmers Market takes place every Saturday from 9am -1pm and once again we thank you for your wonderful support on the day.

Schools, day care centre and hospital to benefit from Tipperary Vintage Rally


Last but not least thanks to all that bought a ticket and supported Cahir Community Playground. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media