21 Apr 2022

Generous response to Clonmel Lions Club Ukrainian appeal

members of the Lions Club at a collection point in Clonmel for their Ukrainian appeal

21 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

There was a very generous response to a collection for the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal in Clonmel on Saturday.
Members of Clonmel Lions Club held the collection at a number of locations in the town on Saturday.
John Carew, President of Clonmel Lions Club said the members were delighted to be able to support the people of Ukraine. “We received a very generous response to the appeal.
“The people of the town were very forthcoming with their support on the day and we are very grateful for their kindness,” said John Carew.
As a result of the collection the monies raised will be donated to the Ukrainian humanitarian appeal.
John Carew explained that the Lions Club national organisation was staging collections all over the country for Ukraine.
“The monies raised in Clonmel on Saturday will be going to both the national Lions Club collection and to the fund set up by the Mayor of Clonmel,” said John.
He said that €1,000 would be going to the national Lions Club collection and a further €500 going to the appeal set up by Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy.
“Thank you to the members who stood at the collection points on the day and to the people who supported the cause.
“We are delighted to help the national Lions Club campaign and also the Clonmel appeal,” he said.

