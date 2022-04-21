Tipperary RNLI's Dom Sharkey hands over the helm at Lough Derg station

Dom Sharkey, a helm at Lough Derg RNLI has retired after 12 years’ dedicated service to the charity.

Dom, a carpenter and master craftsman is recognised as a valued member of the RNLI team at Lough Derg.

Following his final exercise, volunteers arranged a surprise leaving party for Dom at Lough Derg Yacht Club on whose grounds Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat is currently stationed.

The RNLI members presented Dom with a woodcut of Lough Derg made by artist Henri Bocxe.

Dom said that he was moved by everyone’s efforts on his behalf.

He reflected on how much it meant to him to be a part of such an important and vital rescue service on the lake and how he has made such great new friends through being on the crew at Lough Derg RNLI.

om did not rule out the possibility that he would return to the station when his professional life was less busy.

Dom’s calm and considered approach to the challenges faced by crew when out on a “shout” earned the deep respect of his fellow volunteers.

Many new crew have benefited from his in-depth knowledge of both the theoretical and practical essentials in being a lifeboat volunteer as well as his understanding of the delights and vagaries of the lake.

Ger Egan, senior helm at Lough Derg RNLI, said that Dom was a “committed and dependable volunteer, humble and selfless. Totally focused on whatever challenges a rescue threw at him, he was a huge asset to have at Lough Derg RNLI and will be greatly missed”.

Lough Derg RNLI thanked The Thatched Cottage in Ballycommon for sponsoring the event, as well as members who baked for the party.