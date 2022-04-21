Search

21 Apr 2022

Tipperary woman says 'Couch to 5k was the 'best thing she ever did in her life'

File Picture: Cahir Meet and Train Group event with Cahir Castle in the background

Cahir Meet & Train


The Cahir Groups Couch to 5km 2022 met at the Dovecote last week to complete the last leg of the Meet & Train challenge.  


All of the participants acquitted themselves honourably and more than surprised their tutor Andy Moloney who had put them through their paces over the last seven weeks. One member, Marion claimed that it was the best thing she ever did in her life. She ran the 5km in a record time and was hugely complimentary of the Meet and Train Couch to 5km programme.


On the night the group were led out by some former members of meet and train and some seasoned runners. It was great to see so much comradeship on the night for fellow ‘Couchies’ and a great night was had by all and we finished off with a feast of bananas and water. 


The Poulmucka 8km Road Race will resume this year after a 2 year absence. The committee will be assisted by the Cahir Meet & Train group and will host the race on Friday May 20 at 7.30pm. There will not be a 5km this year unfortunately but the 8km is sure to attract a good few runners who have been starved of participating in races since Covid. Entry fee remains at €10 and chip timing on the evening is by Premier Timing. 


Meanwhile we continue to meet on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.30pm at Duneske to try reach the 8km goal that will see many of the group over the line for 10km races during the summer. 

