Tipperary senator calls for financial support for businesses to take on Ukrianian refugees for work

Local businesses should be financially supported by Government if they employ a Ukrainian refugee according, to Fine Gael’s Senator Garret Ahearn.

Senator Ahearn, Fine Gael’s Seanad spokesperson for Enterprise & Trade, has suggested Government should subsidise 50% of their wages up to €416 per week.

SOCIAL WELFARE

This would be in line with the current rate of social welfare of €208 which is provided to all Ukrainian refugees at the moment when they enter the state.

“There is expected to be almost 40,000 Ukrainian refugees here by the end of this month and many are eager to get employment and start a new life.

“Since the country has returned to normality post-Covid we have experienced a major shortages of staff in a wide range of sectors from hospitality, construction, transportation to healthcare,” said the Fine Gael Senator.

OPPORTUNITY

“So many of the people arriving in Ireland are very qualified, speak excellent English and are willing to work if given the opportunity. The immediate challenge for the State has been to find suitable accommodation for everyone entering the country and providing the support of vital services like education, healthcare and welfare. I have spoken with many businesses in Tipperary who would be more than happy to take on Ukrainian refugees for both part time and full time positions,” he added.

SUPPORT

“If the Government did support businesses with 50% of their wages up to €416 per week, this would have no extra cost to the exchequer because the state already pays every refugee from Ukraine job seekers allowance of €208 per week,” said Senator Ahearn.

“The opportunity of employment is essential for any individual or family to prosper but it’s even greater for these refugees. Under an EU Temporary Protection Directive, Ukrainians arriving here are granted permission to reside in Ireland for one year, which may be extended. They get full access to the labour market, without the need to apply for a work permit. Having employment with a local business whether it’s a butchers, creche, hotel or restaurant would greatly benefit their ability to integrate into a new community,” added Senator Ahearn.