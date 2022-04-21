Search

21 Apr 2022

Young Animators invited to showcase their talent at Nenagh Children’s Film Festival

This free, three-day online event, run by Nenagh Arts Centre, is Ireland’s only dedicated children’s film festival

Children from across Ireland and around the globe are being invited to submit their Next-Gen animation creations to the 3rd annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival, which returns this summer.

This free, three-day online event, run by Nenagh Arts Centre, is Ireland’s only dedicated children’s film festival.

It will screen a wide range of homegrown and international films from June 10-12th, 2022, including shorts, features and animations, as well as hosting dedicated workshops and Q&As for young filmmakers with a passion for the craft.

Children aged between 8 and 15 years old are now being asked to submit their own Next-Gen film, whether it’s stop motion, hand-drawn, computer-generated, clay, sand or flip-book animation.

Entrants can use their imagination to create a piece which is no longer than five minutes, and could eventually be showcased at a festival that’s dedicated to developing the talent of budding young filmmakers.

Submissions can be made on the Nenagh Arts Centre website (https://www.nenagharts.com/ next-gen-animators/), and the deadline is Thursday, May 12, 2022.


Artistic Director at Nenagh Arts Centre, Eva Birdthistle, is encouraging children to get involved and experiment creatively in their submissions: “The Next Gen animators are the future of animation in Ireland, and they need to be supported where possible.

"By giving these young animators a platform to showcase what they are creating today provides them with a sense of what the future could look like for them, if they choose animation as a career.


“Each year we’re excited to see the talent of these young people, and this year is no exception. We can’t wait to share their work as part of this year’s festival”, said Eva.

Submit your Next-Gen creation to Nenagh Children’s Film Festival on the Nenagh Arts Centre website (https://www.nenagharts.com/ next-gen-animators/) before Thursday, May 12, 2022. Entrants must stick to the following criteria:

- You must be between 8 and 15 years old.
- The piece must be no longer than five minutes.
- A parent or guardian must submit their e-mail address.
- You must submit your film via a Vimeo or YouTube link.


You can find out more about the third annual Nenagh Children’s Film Festival at nenagharts.com

